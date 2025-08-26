OIC calls for suspension of Israel’s UN membership

Foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), representing 57 Muslim countries, called on Monday in Jeddah, western Saudi Arabia, to examine whether Israel’s membership in the United Nations is compatible with the UN Charter, given its violations of membership conditions. They stressed the need to coordinate efforts towards suspending Israel’s membership in the international body, while rejecting what is so-called the “Greater Israel”.

In the final statement of their 21st extraordinary session held in Jeddah, OIC foreign ministers condemned Israel’s announcement of its plans “to impose full occupation and military control over the Gaza Strip,” and rejected “any schemes, regardless of their nature, aimed to displace the Palestinian people forcibly.”

They also strongly rejected the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the so-called “Greater Israel”, describing them as “irresponsible and arrogant remarks” that reflect “an extension of extremist rhetoric, incitement, and aggression against the sovereignty of states,”

The ministers said such remarks constitute a violation of international law and the UN Charter, and pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.

