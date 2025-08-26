Report: Majority of Israeli soldiers support ending Gaza war

A recent poll has revealed that a significant majority of Israeli soldiers, both regular and reserve, support terminating the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli Walla news site, 73 per cent of soldiers are in favour of concluding the war and reaching a ceasefire deal that includes a prisoner exchange.

Conducted by the Agam Institute, the poll found that 40 per cent of Israeli soldiers reported a decline in their motivation to continue fighting in Gaza. Furthermore, 64 per cent of respondents believe that the war is being conducted for political reasons.

The sentiments expressed are echoed among the general Israeli populace, with two-thirds of Israelis perceiving the war as politically motivated. Approximately 73.79 per cent support ending the conflict and negotiating a prisoner exchange.

Notably, even among Likud voters, 54 per cent advocate for concluding the war as part of a broader prisoner exchange agreement. Likud is the party led by Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has reached crisis levels, exacerbated by severe famine due to Israel’s ongoing genocidal war since October 2023. The complete closure of crossings imposed by Israel since March 2025 has severely restricted the entry of food and medicine, leading to widespread famine and visible symptoms of severe malnutrition, particularly among children and the vulnerable.

The Israeli genocidal war in Gaza has resulted in over 210,000 Palestinians being killed or injured, predominantly women and children, with more than 9,000 individuals reported missing. Additionally, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and the ongoing famine has resulted in numerous fatalities, all while international calls for a cessation of hostilities have been largely ignored.

READ: Israeli army: Egyptian troop deployment in Sinai is coordinated with Israel