Saudi Arabia denounces Israeli incursions into Syria, affirming support for Damascus

Saudi Arabia denounced on Tuesday Israel’s ongoing incursions into Syria’s territory, calling it flagrant violation of its sovereignty and international law, Anadolu reports.

A Foreign Ministry statement said that Saudi Arabia “expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the continued Israeli violations, its incursion into Syrian territory, and its interference in its internal affairs.”

The ministry said that Israeli attacks on Syrian soil constitute a “clear violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, international law, and the disengagement agreement concluded between Syria and Israel in 1974.”

Saudi Arabia reiterated its firm support for Syria’s sovereignty and categorical rejection of “any separatist calls to divide Syria,” urging all parties to be involved in dialogue and unify to complete the reconstruction of the new Syrian state.

The ministry called on the international community to “support Syria in achieving security and stability” and to “stand seriously and firmly in the face of the continuing Israeli violations in the country.”

Israeli forces raided the Quneitra countryside, which is located within the disengagement zone in the occupied Golan Heights, in southern Syria on early Tuesday, killing one resident and arresting another.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

READ: 1 killed by Israeli forces in southern Syria town near Golan Heights