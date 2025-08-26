UN Rapporteur calls for sanctions and arms embargo on Israel

UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, has called for sanctions and an arms embargo on Israel in response to the genocidal war in Gaza.

“To end the massacre in Gaza, states must act: break the siege, protect civilians, and impose an arms embargo alongside sanctions,” Albanese stated in a post on the X platform. She emphasised the importance of amplifying credible voices on the ground to bring attention to the crisis.

Albanese condemned the Israeli army’s recent double strike on the Nasser Medical Complex, the primary hospital in southern Gaza, which resulted in the killing of at least 19 Palestinians, including five journalists.

She highlighted that such tragic events are occurring frequently in Gaza, often without adequate documentation or media coverage. “How long must you watch what is happening before you act to stop such massacres?” she urged.

In her remarks, Albanese called for an end to the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

Since 2023, Israel, with American support, has engaged in committing genocide in Gaza including widespread killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, in absolute disregard for international appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice to cease hostilities.

Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 62,744 Palestinians and wounded more than 158,260 others in addition to more than 9,000 missing persons. Additionally, hundreds of thousands have been displaced. Israeli systematic starvation has led to the deaths of 300 Palestinians, including 117 children, compounding the humanitarian disaster in the enclave.

OPINION: UN declares famine in Gaza: No middle ground on genocide, you’re either with it or against it