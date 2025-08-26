US envoy faces backlash in Lebanon after calling journalists’ behavior ‘animalistic’

US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack on Tuesday sparked outrage in Lebanon after describing the behavior of journalists as “animalistic” during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Beirut, Anadolu reports.

“Please be quiet for a moment,” Barrack told reporters. “The moment this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we’re gone. So, you want to know what’s happening? Act civilized, act kind, act tolerant, because this is the problem with what’s happening in the region.”

His remarks triggered swift condemnation from Lebanese officials and media organizations.

In a statement, the Lebanese presidency said it “regrets the statements made from its platform by one of its guests today.”

While stressing “absolute respect for human dignity in general,” the presidency reaffirmed its appreciation for accredited journalists in particular.

The Syndicate of Lebanese Press Editors, however, denounced Barrack’s conduct as “absolutely unacceptable and highly reprehensible.”

“The dignity of journalists is not cheap, and no envoy, no matter how high his rank, can exceed the limits.”

It urged Barrack to issue “a public apology to the media,” warning that failure to do so “may push the syndicate to call for a boycott of the visits and meetings of the American envoy as a first step.”

In its strongly worded statement, the syndicate said Lebanese media had once again been subjected to behavior “beyond the pale of decency and diplomacy,” especially regrettable coming from “an envoy of a major power performing a diplomatic role.”

Barrack, who also serves as US Ambassador to Turkiye, arrived in Beirut on Tuesday to meet President Joseph Aoun and other senior officials.

According to local media, his talks focused on implementing a Lebanese government decision to consolidate all weapons under state control, primarily targeting Hezbollah.

On Aug. 5, the Lebanese government approved a plan instructing the army to draft a disarmament strategy by the end of the month and implement it before the end of 2025. Hezbollah has rejected the decision as a “grave sin.”

