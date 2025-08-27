Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Croatian president calls for initiating parliamentary process to recognize Palestine

August 27, 2025 at 9:52 pm

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic speaks to press during his visit at chocolate factory 'Kras' in Zagreb, Croatia on January 25, 2022. [Stipe Majic - Anadolu Agency]

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic speaks to press during his visit at chocolate factory ‘Kras’ in Zagreb, Croatia on January 25, 2022. [Stipe Majic – Anadolu Agency]

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic on Wednesday called on the country’s government to initiate the parliamentary process for recognizing Palestine as a sovereign and independent state, Anadolu reports.

“Croatia should recognize Palestine as a step toward ending the war and the human catastrophe in Gaza. Recognizing the rights of the Palestinian people to their own state is the only way to establish lasting peace in the Middle East,” Milanovic said in a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian in Zagreb, according to a presidency statement.

Milanovic also strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza and the announced occupation plan.

Milanovic said that he would “advocate strongly for Croatia to recognize Palestine as soon as possible and is calling upon the Government of the Republic of Croatia to initiate the procedure to recognize Palestine in the Croatian Parliament.”

READ: Israeli army kills Palestinian international runner near aid center in Khan Younis

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending