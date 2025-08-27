Germany approves arms deal with Israel despite export ban announcement

The Israeli company Rafael announced on Tuesday that the German parliament has approved the purchase of 90 reconnaissance and targeting systems of the Litening 5 model for use on the German Air Force’s Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

According to German media reports, the parliament’s budget committee had already approved a budget of 350 million euros for the deal last June.

This move comes despite an earlier announcement by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, earlier this month, that Berlin would halt military equipment exports to Israel that could be used in Gaza.

Rafael said the approval reflects its “long-standing partnership with Germany and its continued confidence in Rafael’s systems”.

It added that the deal comes at a time of “growing global interest in adopting multi-spectral sensors and precision strike capabilities from safe distances in threatened airspace”.

