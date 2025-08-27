Hamas condemns Israeli raid on Ramallah as an outrageous crime

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ latest raid on the city of Ramallah, the administrative center of the Palestinian Authority located in the central occupied West Bank. Hamas described the raid as a full-fledged crime that embodies a destructive and exterminating approach, according to Quds Press.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi characterised the ongoing assaults by the Israeli army across West Bank governorates and the barbaric attacks in Ramallah as clear indicators of the occupation’s malicious intent to tighten its control over the region.

He specifically highlighted the targeting of banks, money exchange offices, and civilian facilities as evidence of this nefarious agenda.

“Attacking civilian infrastructure and storming commercial and banking institutions constitutes a serious crime and extends the campaign of extermination that the Israeli occupation has waged on Gaza for nearly two years,” Mardawi stated.

He emphasised that “Israeli aggression will not succeed in instilling fear among Palestinians or deterring them from their steadfastness in defending their land and rights.”

He affirmed that “the Palestinian people remain the vital force in thwarting plans of annexation and displacement.”

Mardawi praised the “courageous response of the Palestinian people in Ramallah and across all governorates who have stood up to confront these incursions.”

He urged for greater solidarity and unity to repel the occupation’s aggression through all available means, affirming the commitment to the path of resistance in defence of land, dignity, and inalienable national rights.

He also called upon the international community to shoulder responsibility, urging it to hold the occupation accountable for its ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people and to take decisive action to curb the oppressive machine targeting the West Bank population.

