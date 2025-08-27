Hamas denies claims of assassination attempt on Khalil al-Haya in Turkiye

Hamas has denied reports claiming that Khalil al-Haya, a member of the movement’s political bureau, was targeted in an assassination attempt in Turkiye.

Palestinian media outlets quoted Hamas sources as saying that the circulating claims were “false rumours” falling within what they described as the psychological and media warfare waged by the occupation against the Palestinian people and their leaders.

The sources affirmed that such “failed attempts” will not undermine people’s trust in their leadership, nor will they change the firm positions that Dr al-Haya and his colleagues have demonstrated throughout years of resilience and defiance.

They added that “rumours are the weapon of the weak” and stressed that Palestinians have become accustomed to emerging from such campaigns more steadfast and committed to their national choices.

Earlier, Hebrew-language platforms circulated reports alleging that al-Haya had been assassinated in Turkiye.

In mid-June, Hamas had also denied similar claims about an alleged attempt to assassinate Khalil al-Haya, head of the movement’s negotiating delegation.