Israel claims double strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital targeted Hamas “surveillance camera”

On Tuesday, the Israeli occupation army issued a statement regarding a double airstrike on the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, which resulted in the killing of 20 Palestinians, including five journalists.

The Israeli military claimed the strikes aimed specifically at what they described as a “Hamas surveillance camera”.

According to Israel’s Channel 13, an initial investigation by the military suggested that the army detected a camera installed by Hamas in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital. The military claimed this camera was allegedly used to monitor its operations with the intent of facilitating “terrorist” activities against Israeli forces.

The Israeli army further stated that among the victims were six individuals identified as “terrorists”, including one who purportedly participated in the attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023.

The airstrike on Monday targeted the emergency room of Nasser Hospital, resulting in the killing of at least 20 Palestinians, including four medical personnel and five journalists.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation of Israel’s actions, particularly in light of the severe impact of the ongoing aggression on the Gaza medical sector and the documented targeting of journalists since the onset of hostilities in October 2023.

READ: Nasser Hospital’s evacuation would be ‘beyond disastrous,’ WHO official says