Turkish speaker calls extraordinary parliamentary session to discuss Israel’s genocide, starvation policies in Gaza

The Turkish parliament speaker has called an extraordinary session of parliament on Friday to discuss Israel’s attack on Gaza, genocide, oppression, and starvation policies, Anadolu reports.

The speaker’s office said on Wednesday that Kurtulmus convened the extraordinary session of parliament in accordance with Article 93 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is also expected to brief lawmakers during the extraordinary session.