Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Turkish speaker calls extraordinary parliamentary session to discuss Israel’s genocide, starvation policies in Gaza

August 27, 2025 at 5:10 pm

Turkish Grand National Assembly Speaker Numan Kurtulmus in Ankara, Turkiye on February 04, 2025. [Ömer Taha Çetin - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Grand National Assembly Speaker Numan Kurtulmus in Ankara, Turkiye on February 04, 2025. [Ömer Taha Çetin – Anadolu Agency]

The Turkish parliament speaker has called an extraordinary session of parliament on Friday to discuss Israel’s attack on Gaza, genocide, oppression, and starvation policies, Anadolu reports.

The speaker’s office said on Wednesday that Kurtulmus convened the extraordinary session of parliament in accordance with Article 93 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is also expected to brief lawmakers during the extraordinary session.

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending