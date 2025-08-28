Europe between principles and interests: The case of Kaspar Veldkamp

As deportations, land confiscations, and settler violence—shielded by the Israeli army—escalate in the West Bank, and as Gaza endures widespread destruction in an asymmetrical war whose primary victims are Palestinian civilians, European capitals have seen massive demonstrations. Protesters wave Palestinian flags and call for justice and freedom. This wave of mobilisation reflects a genuine expression of solidarity with a people subjected to blockade and systematic violence.

Yet Europe’s official policies paint a starkly different picture. Calls to respect international law and halt settlement expansion coexist with deepening economic, technological, and military ties with Israel—even during its bombardment of Gaza. This contradiction is not accidental; it reflects a political system where capital, trade, and the arms industry take precedence over moral considerations and human rights. Humanitarian discourse, often designed for domestic and international audiences, maintains Europe’s image as a defender of rights, while strategic interests and dependence on the United States dictate policy on the ground. Palestine thus exposes the limits of European rhetoric and the fragility of its proclaimed values when confronted with strategic and economic interests.

Veldkamp’s resignation: A policy contradiction

The resignation of Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp (New Social Contract Party) on 22 August 2025, was more than a domestic political event. It highlighted the contradictions within European policy toward Israel. Veldkamp repeatedly pushed for sanctions in response to Gaza’s devastation but met stiff opposition from the right-wing VVD and BBB parties, which prioritised arms contracts and commercial interests.

His departure reflects the limits for any political official in a system that treats the economy and strategic alliances as the backbone of foreign policy while relegating human rights to a secondary role—or mere rhetorical tool. The broader moral question remains: how can governments that champion human rights simultaneously supply Israel’s war machine with military components and advanced technology?

Even as European governments proclaim support for “peace” and a “two-state solution,” they deepen commercial partnerships with Israel, including sectors linked to settlement expansion and military build-up. European rhetoric seeks neutrality, but economic and strategic realities reveal genuine partnership with the occupying power. Veldkamp’s resignation exposed the gap between public principles and decisions shaped by capital and the arms industry behind closed doors.

Europe between solidarity rhetoric and strategic interests

Europe’s stance on Palestine balances idealistic rhetoric and pragmatic realities. Officially, it calls for halting settlements, respecting international law, and supporting a two-state solution. Yet the EU remains Israel’s largest trading partner, and member states continue to supply military components used in Gaza operations.

Historical memory—the Holocaust—is repeatedly invoked to justify Israel’s political immunity, while Palestinians endure bombardment and siege. Europe’s security dependence on NATO and strategic reliance on the US further limit policy choices.

Differences among member states exist: Slovenia imposed a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel, while Norway withdrew investments from Israeli companies linked to military activity in the occupied territories. These variations reveal that European decisions are far from unified, and the contradiction between rhetoric and interests persists despite stricter measures by some states.

Meanwhile, public pressure grows. Hundreds of thousands have protested in London, Paris, Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Brussels, waving Palestinian flags and calling for an end to arms exports and trade with Israel. This wave reflects a rising awareness that continued support for Israel contradicts Europe’s professed principles.

Yet governments remain committed to protecting corporate interests, the arms industry, and strategic commitments to the US, relegating the Palestinian issue to a secondary file managed through diplomatic statements and deferred promises.

Recommendations: Aligning policy with principles

Europe must halt exports of military components used in Gaza. Any military cooperation with Israel should be strictly conditioned on adherence to international law, ensuring European companies do not become partners in war operations.

Economic pressure must go beyond symbolic gestures. This includes suspending trade and scientific agreements with Israel and imposing a comprehensive ban on settlement products. Such steps would demonstrate Europe’s seriousness and its rejection of normalisation with occupation policies.

Recognition of the State of Palestine by EU member states would strengthen the Palestinian cause internationally and provide a foundation for a more just peace process.

Europe must also reduce dependence on the US. A more independent foreign policy would allow the continent to prioritise justice and human rights over military alignment—essential for reclaiming moral and political influence globally.

Civil society must be embedded in policymaking. Institutional dialogue, transparency over trade and military deals with Israel, and public education on human rights impacts are critical. Empowering civil society to use legal and political tools ensures popular demands translate into tangible, effective policy.

Conclusion

Veldkamp’s resignation exposes a European dilemma beyond a domestic crisis: a continent that rhetorically champions human rights while shaping policy around arms deals, trade interests, and strategic alliances. Europe’s persistence in this duality threatens its credibility, placing it before a difficult test—both in the eyes of its peoples and in history.

The choice is clear: continue complicity with the occupation or take bold steps consistent with Europe’s professed values. Veldkamp’s departure may be the first spark, but meaningful change depends on Europeans transforming public outrage into political power, redefining Europe’s relationship with Palestine and Israel based on justice rather than narrow interests.

