FAO: 1,000 trucks a day not enough to meet food needs in Gaza

August 28, 2025 at 2:21 pm

Aid trucks loaded with humanitarian supplies remain stranded at the Rafah Border Crossing on the Egyptian side due to Israeli attacks and closed border crossings, the delivery of aid is limited and delayed in Rafah, Egypt on August 6, 2025. [Mohamed Elshahed – Anadolu Agency]

The Assistant Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Abdel Hakim El-Waer, said on Wednesday that the entry of 600 trucks a day into Gaza before 7 October 2023 can no longer be considered a standard.

El-Waer explained that Gaza had previously been self-sufficient in food and agricultural production and exported many products, but the situation has changed completely since that date.

He told Al-Mamlaka TV that even 1,000 trucks a day are not enough to meet current food needs, stressing the importance of opening the crossings, allowing large quantities of food in, and ensuring their delivery to all population centres.

He added that the fifth phase of hunger means a family does not receive at least one meal for 10 consecutive days.

El-Waer pointed out that the famine was declared by the independent Famine Review Committee of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which involved experts and relied on household data, dividing the population into groups and areas to assess the situation accurately.

