Hamas welcomes UN statement on Gaza ceasefire, famine

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has welcomed the statement issued by members of the UN Security Council, with the exception of the United States, calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and affirming that the use of starvation as a weapon is prohibited under international law.

In a statement published on its official Telegram page on Wednesday evening, Hamas said the Security Council members’ position, issued without US participation, highlights the catastrophic humanitarian situation caused by the Israeli occupation in Gaza and the dangers of famine, particularly its impact on children and innocent civilians. It noted that hundreds have died of hunger due to what it described as the occupation’s systematic starvation policy.

Hamas added: “We view this international stance as an advanced step reflecting broad consensus in condemning the crime of genocide and the starvation war waged by the Zionist enemy against more than two million Palestinians under siege in the Gaza Strip.”

The movement further stated that “the continued US position blocking binding resolutions makes it a full partner in the crime and responsible for the famine and massacres suffered by the Palestinian people.”

