Italy, Saudi Arabia condemn unilateral, violent actions in West Bank undermining 2-state solution

The foreign ministers of Italy and Saudi Arabia condemned any unilateral and violent actions in the West Bank on Thursday that undermine a Israel and Palestine two-state solution, Anadolu reports.

“We, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with our joint commitment to achieve a just, secure, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in the Middle East, reiterate our call for the immediate end of the war in Gaza and the immediate release of all hostages and condemn any unilateral or violent actions in the West Bank that undermine the two-State solution,” the said in a statement.

It came after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, met Thursday in Rome.

“We call for unfettered access for humanitarian assistance and life-saving supplies throughout the Gaza Strip, as well as the release of all withheld Palestinian clearance revenues,” said the statement.

The ministers also reiterated their “unequivocal rejection” of any displacement of Palestinians “under any pretext” and urged “full implementation” of the non-transfer and non-expulsion principles.

“We underscore that any post-war arrangements must be firmly linked to a clear, time-bound implementation of a political solution that ends the occupation and delivers a just and comprehensive peace,” they said.

The two countries vowed cooperation to empower the Palestinian Authority, based on the two-state solution, with a view to advancing peace and security across the region.​​​​​​​

