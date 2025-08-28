UK Liberal Democrat leader asks Tony Blair to brief parliament on US visit, talks with Trump about Gaza

UK Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has called on former Prime Minister Tony Blair to appear in parliament and brief MPs on his recent visit to the US and discussions with President Donald Trump about Gaza, Anadolu reports.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Blair had visited the White House to discuss the future of the region.

Davey said on the US social media company X: “Tony Blair needs to come before parliament to give evidence about his discussions with the Trump administration about the ongoing war and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.”

“Trump has a unique power to end this war. We must leverage all the information at our disposal to make him do the right thing.”

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

