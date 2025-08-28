Withholding weapons from Israel ‘totally credible position’: Former US national security adviser

Former US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he advised Democratic lawmakers that voting to withhold weapons from Israel is a “totally credible position” in light of the situation in Gaza, during an appearance on a podcast Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

Sullivan cited the breakdown of the March ceasefire as a key factor.

“I have in fact told a number of members who were thinking about the votes on these resolutions that the situation as it stands today, following the breakdown of the ceasefire in March, means that a vote to withhold weapons from Israel is a totally credible position. That is a position that I would support,” he said.

He said the bigger question, however, is the future of Israel and its political leadership. “Are we going to be dealing with a prime minister and a right-wing government for years on end? Or is there going to be political change in Israel?” he said, adding that the democratic character of Israel in the coming years will shape the nature of the US-Israel relationship.

“If nothing changes in their government, if that continues to be a far-right government … then it won’t be the Israel as we’ve known it,” Sullivan said. “A lot of Israelis would say they wouldn’t recognize Israel then, and obviously that should have an impact on the relationship.”

Last week, the Palestinian group Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal from Egyptian and Qatari mediators, but Israel has not responded. On Aug. 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, which involves displacing around 1 million Palestinians southward, surrounding the city, and occupying it after intense attacks.

Since October 2023, the Israeli military has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians and left the enclave facing widespread devastation and famine.

