Egypt dismisses Israeli leaks on moving Gaza negotiations

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has responded to Israeli claims about moving the venue of negotiations on a Gaza truce and the exchange of prisoners and detainees, saying only official positions are taken into account.

He explained that some leaks serve as a “test balloon,” adding: “We do not consider what is leaked in the media, as many of these are incorrect and often test balloons.” He stressed that, so far, Egypt has not received any clear or decisive response to the current proposal, which Hamas has already accepted.

Abdelatty said he discussed with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, “the joint efforts of both countries to save innocent Palestinian lives, end the suffering, and reach an immediate ceasefire.”

He noted that the Egyptian-Qatari vision is based on the plan of US envoy Steve Witkoff, pointing out that Hamas has accepted it and that Israel should also accept it “because there is no alternative plan.”

The minister stressed that everyone “wants a comprehensive settlement and an end to the war, but conditions must be realistic and applicable,” adding: “What Israel is putting forward are impossible and unrealistic conditions that cannot be accepted.”

