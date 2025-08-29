European ministers condemn Israel’s new offensive in Gaza, warn of famine, civilian suffering

The foreign ministers of Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain on Friday strongly condemned Israel’s latest offensive in the Gaza Strip and its announcement to establish a permanent presence in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a joint statement, the ministers warned that intensifying military operations would put the lives of hostages held by Hamas at risk and cause “intolerable” civilian deaths, including among women, children, and the elderly.

They also denounced the forced displacement of Palestinians, calling it “a flagrant violation of international law.”

“The systematic destruction of essential civilian infrastructure, including locations serving as refuge for extremely vulnerable displaced civilians, is unacceptable,” the statement said, urging Israel to cease operations immediately.

The ministers expressed concern over the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, which confirmed famine in the Gaza Governorate and warned of its potential spread in the coming weeks.

They called on Israel to uphold its humanitarian obligations and allow UN agencies and NGOs to deliver aid at scale.

The statement also voiced concern over settlement expansion in the West Bank and rising illegal Israeli settlers’ violence, stressing these developments undermine prospects for a two-state solution.

“The international community will not remain silent in the face of human rights violations,” the ministers said, urging a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages, and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.

