Gaza death toll tops 63,000 as 5 more Palestinians die of starvation

August 29, 2025 at 6:34 pm

A woman cries while hugging the dead body of a Palestinian wrapped in a shroud as relatives of the Palestinians, including children, who died as a result of Israeli attacks on different parts of Gaza City, mourn as the dead bodies were taken from the al-Shifa Hospital for burial in Gaza City, Gaza on August 24, 2025. [Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency]

At least 63,025 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, as five more people died of starvation in the enclave, the Health Ministry said on Friday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said that 59 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 224 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 159,490 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that 23 Palestinians were killed and over 182 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,203, with over 16,228 others wounded since May 27.

The ministry said that five more Palestinians died of malnutrition and starvation in the last 24 hours. This brought the famine-linked death toll since October 2023 to 322 people, including 121 children.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory’s 2.4 million population into famine.

A UN-backed food security assessment has already confirmed famine in northern Gaza and expects it to spread further south by the end of September.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 11,178 people and injured 47,449 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

