Israel conducts intensive air, ground operations in southern Syria

August 29, 2025 at 3:45 pm

Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes targeting southern Syria’s Suwayda governorate and Daraa in the country’s southwest, on July 15, 2025. [İzettin Kasım - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes targeting southern Syria’s Suwayda governorate and Daraa in the country’s southwest, on July 15, 2025. [İzettin Kasım – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli military activity intensified on Friday in southern Syria with warplanes flying over the Quneitra and Daraa provinces and ground forces entering Syrian territory, local sources reported, Anadolu reports.

Syrian state media Alikhbariah reported that Israeli military vehicles advanced into Eastern Samadaniyah village in the Quneitra countryside, raiding a residential home.

No immediate information was available on casualties.

The incursions mark a continuation of Israel’s repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty, which have included airstrikes and ground operations in the south of the country.

Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime last December, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes targeting military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defense installations, according to reports.

Israel also expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Ba’ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa was formed in January.

