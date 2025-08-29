Israeli occupation forces raid six schools in Hebron, detain teachers

Israeli occupation forces raided six schools in the city of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank, on Thursday and detained a number of teachers, ahead of the school academic year slated for 1 September.

Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that the Israeli occupation forces raided and searched the six schools in the Sheikh neighbourhood and the southern area of ​​Hebron, seizing photos and educational textbooks, detaining teachers during the raid.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ storming of the schools, detaining and assaulting a number of teachers.

The ministry affirmed that these practices constitute a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws, particularly the conventions protecting education, and are a continuation of the occupation’s systematic policy of targeting educational institutions and instilling fear among students and teaching staff.

The ministry called on all human rights and humanitarian organisations, both international and local, to urgently intervene to stop these violations, ensure the protection of schools, students, and teachers, and hold the occupation accountable for its ongoing crimes against Palestinian education.

The Israeli occupation forces have escalated their attacks on the West Bank in parallel with the launching of its genocidal war against the besieged Gaza Strip in October 2023. The ongoing genocide in Gaza has so far led to the killing and wounding of 215,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.

