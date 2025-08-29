Middle East Monitor
Moroccan politician calls on Arab, Muslim leaders to save Gaza, open crossings

August 29, 2025 at 9:14 am

Secretary-General of Morocco's Justice and Development Party, Abdelilah Benkirane. [Photo/alquds.co.uk]

Abdelilah Benkirane, Secretary-General of Morocco’s Justice and Development Party, on Thursday urged Arab and Muslim leaders to take urgent action to open the crossings and rescue the Gaza Strip from the ongoing Israeli blockade.

In a video message posted on his Facebook account, Benkirane said: “All forms of solidarity with Gaza have become an individual duty for every person,” stressing that both religious and humanitarian responsibility require practical steps to support the Palestinian people in the face of aggression and blockade.

READ: Egypt, Qatar vow to block forced displacement of Palestinians, push for Gaza ceasefire

