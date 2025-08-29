Netanyahu condemns attack on army chief’s home, calls for prosecuting protesters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned acts of vandalism targeting the home of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

In a statement released by his office on X, Netanyahu said: “I condemn the vandalism of Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir’s home by extremist protestors.”

He added: “The IDF, led by the Chief of Staff, is acting with morality and determination to defeat Hamas and return all our hostages.

Netanyahu stressed that any attempt to harm the army and its commanders must be denounced, calling on security authorities to bring those behind what he described as a “criminal act” to justice.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Zamir’s home to demand an end to the war in Gaza and to stop targeting civilians and children, in order to reach a deal for the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas.

The protesters poured red paint in front of the army chief’s house, symbolising the blood being shed in Gaza.

