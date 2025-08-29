Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Rights group: 55 Palestinian journalists detained in Israeli occupation prisons

August 29, 2025 at 1:18 pm

Four journalists injured while covering an Israeli raid in Kafr Dan are taken to the closest hospital in Jenin, West Bank on September 03, 2024. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

Four journalists injured while covering an Israeli raid in Kafr Dan are taken to the closest hospital in Jenin, West Bank on September 03, 2024. [Issam Rimawi – Anadolu Agency]

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) reported Thursday that Israeli occupation forces are intensifying their targeting of Palestinian journalists, with the number of detainees now rising to 55. This figure includes 50 journalists apprehended since the onset of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, among whom is one female journalist.

The PPS highlighted that since October 2023, Israel has implemented an unprecedented strategy of targeting media professionals with arrests and harassment. In total, 197 journalists have been detained or briefly held since the beginning of the genocide, with the most recent detainment being journalist Usaid Ammarneh, arrested on Wednesday night.

The prisoners’ rights group emphasised that Israel’s systematic targeting of journalists aims to silence those reporting on its crimes, control media coverage, and undermine the freedom of expression necessary for journalists to perform their duties. This campaign is occurring alongside the tragic killing of journalists in Gaza amidst ongoing military aggression by Israeli forces.

Most of the detained journalists face charges related to purported “incitement” on social media or in their reporting. Others are detained under administrative orders based on undisclosed “secret files.”

Inside Israeli prisons and detention facilities, these journalists experience the same abuses as other Palestinian prisoners, including systematic torture, physical abuse, starvation, medical neglect, humiliation, and degrading treatment, all within harsh and inhumane detention conditions, according to the same source.

READ: Israel knowingly hit journalists’ hub at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital: Health official

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending