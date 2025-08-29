Rights group: 55 Palestinian journalists detained in Israeli occupation prisons

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) reported Thursday that Israeli occupation forces are intensifying their targeting of Palestinian journalists, with the number of detainees now rising to 55. This figure includes 50 journalists apprehended since the onset of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, among whom is one female journalist.

The PPS highlighted that since October 2023, Israel has implemented an unprecedented strategy of targeting media professionals with arrests and harassment. In total, 197 journalists have been detained or briefly held since the beginning of the genocide, with the most recent detainment being journalist Usaid Ammarneh, arrested on Wednesday night.

The prisoners’ rights group emphasised that Israel’s systematic targeting of journalists aims to silence those reporting on its crimes, control media coverage, and undermine the freedom of expression necessary for journalists to perform their duties. This campaign is occurring alongside the tragic killing of journalists in Gaza amidst ongoing military aggression by Israeli forces.

Most of the detained journalists face charges related to purported “incitement” on social media or in their reporting. Others are detained under administrative orders based on undisclosed “secret files.”

Inside Israeli prisons and detention facilities, these journalists experience the same abuses as other Palestinian prisoners, including systematic torture, physical abuse, starvation, medical neglect, humiliation, and degrading treatment, all within harsh and inhumane detention conditions, according to the same source.

READ: Israel knowingly hit journalists’ hub at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital: Health official