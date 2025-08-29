Thousands in Dhaka march in solidarity with Gaza

Thousands of people in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka marched on August 29, after Friday prayers at the Baitul Mukarram Mosque, calling for an end to the war in Gaza and urging Muslim leaders to unite against Israel, Anadolu reports.

Following the prayers, religious leaders read out a 10-point declaration addressed to the international community and the United Nations, demanding an immediate halt to what they described as massacres in Gaza and calling on Muslim nations to stand together in defense of Palestinians..

Israel has killed at least 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

