Yemen’s Houthis deny Israeli strike targeted leaders in Sana’a

The Yemeni Houthi group firmly denied on Thursday media reports claiming that an Israeli airstrike struck a meeting of its leaders in the capital, Sana’a.

Nasr al-Din Amer, head of the Houthi-led media authority, stated, “What we are witnessing is an assault on civilian targets and an attack on the Yemeni people as a whole, stemming from their support for Gaza, which is currently enduring genocide and starvation in full view of the international community.”He reaffirmed that Yemeni solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinian resistance would persist until Israeli aggression ceases and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel’s Channel 14 reported that Israeli aircraft conducted a significant strike on Sana’a, allegedly targeting high-ranking Houthi leaders. The Israeli army confirmed an offensive against a Houthi military target in the city.

Israeli Army Radio, citing security sources, stated that the strikes aimed at multiple locations where “a large number of Houthi leaders were meeting,” emphasizing that all targets were hit simultaneously within minutes. Channel 12 also reported that the strikes specifically targeted several political leaders of the Houthi group during their meeting, while Channel 14 added that some leaders were already present at the struck location.