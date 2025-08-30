Middle East Monitor
Houthi prime minister killed in Israeli strike on Yemeni capital

August 30, 2025 at 5:58 pm

People gather at Sebin Square to protest against Israel’s attacks and starvation policies in Gaza after Friday prayers, on August 29, 2025 in Sana'a, Yemen. [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

Yemen’s Houthi group confirmed Saturday that the prime minister of its government was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the capital Sanaa, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Houthis said Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi and a number of ministers were killed in the attack that targeted Sanaa on Thursday.

Several other ministers were also injured in the strike, it added.

The Israeli army said Thursday that it “precisely” hit a Houthi military target in Sanaa, with Israeli media suggesting that the entire Houthi Cabinet was eliminated in the attack.

Houthi Chief of Staff Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari said Friday that Israel’s attacks on Yemen’s capital of Sanaa “will not go unpunished.”

Following the Thursday’s attack, the Houthi group vowed to continue its attacks against Israeli targets in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets and targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 63,400 people have been killed in an Israeli genocidal war.

READ: Gaza death toll nears 63,400 as 10 more Palestinians die of starvation

