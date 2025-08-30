Israeli strikes kill 61 more Palestinians as army intensifies attacks on Gaza City

At least 61 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as the army intensified its offensive on Gaza City, medics said, Anadolu reports.

According to the Israeli news outlet Walla, the army has expanded its military operations in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City since midnight.

An Anadolu correspondent said the Israeli army launched at dawn a series of airstrikes and carried out demolition operations in the city’s Zeitoun and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods.

At least 12 Palestinians, including six children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit a tent and a bakery in western Gaza City, a medical source said.

Seven more were killed and others injured in an airstrike on a residential building in the al-Rimal neighborhood in western Gaza City.

Several people were also wounded when Israeli drones dropped bombs on the al-Sabra and Zeitoun neighborhoods in the south of the city.

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a civilian gathering next to a school sheltering displaced people in Jabalia al-Nazla area in northern Gaza.

Medics said 12 people, including women and children, were also killed in an airstrike targeting the overcrowded al-Nasr neighborhood, home to thousands of displaced people in western Gaza City.

Israeli artillery shelling also killed a Palestinian woman in al-Zarqa area of al-Tuffah neighborhood in northeastern Gaza City.

Four more people lost their lives in another strike targeting a civilian gathering in Zeitoun neighborhood, while another was killed in a strike targeting civilians in the al-Sabra neighborhood in the southwest of the city.

A young girl was killed when Israeli shelling hit a group of people in front of a pharmacy on al-Yarmouk Street in Gaza City.

Three more people were killed in an attack on a residential apartment northwest of Gaza City.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said five people were killed when Israeli warplanes struck a family house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Intensified attacks

A Palestinian child was also killed in Israeli bombardment of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza.

Five more Palestinians waiting for aid were shot dead by Israeli fire near a US-run distribution center along the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

Another Palestinian was killed and several others were injured by Israeli army fire in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

In southern Gaza, a Palestinian woman was killed in an Israeli airstrike near the Asdaa area, west of Khan Younis, while five more Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces near aid distribution centers in the cities of Rafah and Khan Younis.

Nearly 80 Palestinians were killed across the Gaza Strip on Friday alone, most of them in Gaza City, medical sources said.

Fierce battles, accompanied by airstrikes and heavy artillery fire, took place in Gaza City’s outer neighborhoods as Israel attempts to occupy the city, Israeli media reported late Friday.

Reports circulated on social media suggested the death of Israeli soldiers in security incidents in Gaza, though official sources have not confirmed these reports.

Israel’s current attacks are part of Operation Gideon 2, approved by Defense Minister Israel Katz on Aug. 21, to occupy Gaza City. The operation continues with large-scale attacks that began two weeks ago in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

Israel has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.