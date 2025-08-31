Famine kills 7 more Palestinians in Israel-blockaded Gaza

Seven more Palestinians died of malnutrition caused by a choking Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the ministry said that the new fatalities brought the famine-related death toll since October 2023 to 339, including 124 children.

Famine has been confirmed in northern Gaza, and is projected to expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern Gaza by the end of September, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

After 22 months of relentless conflict, the IPC said over half a million people in Gaza are facing starvation, destitution, and death. Another 1.07 million people – over half the population – are facing emergency levels of acute food insecurity.

READ: US senators urge Secretary of State Rubio to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza

Israel has kept all crossings into Gaza closed since March 2, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid despite thousands of relief trucks waiting at the border. In recent weeks, Tel Aviv has allowed in only limited quantities of assistance, which officials say do not cover even the minimum needs of the territory’s 2.4 million population.

Israel has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: UNRWA warns of ‘lost generation’ as 660,000 Gaza children remain out of school