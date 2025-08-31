Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Famine kills 7 more Palestinians in Israel-blockaded Gaza

August 31, 2025 at 1:53 pm

Shaima Al-Eshrem, a 20-year-old Palestinian, who died from malnutrition in the Gaza Strip, where Israel’s strict blockade and restrictions have severely limited access to basic food, is taken to the morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for funeral arrangements in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on August 31, 2025. [Mohammed Nassar - Anadolu Agency]

Shaima Al-Eshrem, a 20-year-old Palestinian, who died from malnutrition in the Gaza Strip, where Israel’s strict blockade and restrictions have severely limited access to basic food, is taken to the morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for funeral arrangements in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on August 31, 2025. [Mohammed Nassar – Anadolu Agency]

Seven more Palestinians died of malnutrition caused by a choking Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the ministry said that the new fatalities brought the famine-related death toll since October 2023 to 339, including 124 children.

Famine has been confirmed in northern Gaza, and is projected to expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern Gaza by the end of September, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

After 22 months of relentless conflict, the IPC said over half a million people in Gaza are facing starvation, destitution, and death. Another 1.07 million people – over half the population – are facing emergency levels of acute food insecurity.

READ: US senators urge Secretary of State Rubio to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza

Israel has kept all crossings into Gaza closed since March 2, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid despite thousands of relief trucks waiting at the border. In recent weeks, Tel Aviv has allowed in only limited quantities of assistance, which officials say do not cover even the minimum needs of the territory’s 2.4 million population.

Israel has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: UNRWA warns of ‘lost generation’ as 660,000 Gaza children remain out of school

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending