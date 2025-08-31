Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon in another breach of ceasefire

Israeli warplanes on Sunday carried out airstrikes on southern Lebanon, in the latest violations of a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024, Anadolu reports.

The Lebanese state news agency NNA said at least 10 airstrikes targeted the town of Ali al-Taher, the Kafr Tibnit outskirts, and Upper Nabatieh, causing nearby homes to shake from the blasts and triggering rockfalls.

NNA said the Israeli attacks also sparked large fires in the forest of Ali al-Taher village, with civil defense teams struggling to extinguish the flames.

The Israeli army claimed that the strikes targeted what it called Hezbollah underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

“We will keep working against Hezbollah infrastructure. We have warned you,” reads leaflets dropped by Israeli planes over the town of Aita al-Shaab.

No injuries were reported in the Israeli strikes.

Israel launched a military offensive in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

