BREAKING: Israeli defense minister claims Hamas military spokesman killed in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed Sunday that the spokesman of Hamas’ military wing, Abu Obeida, was assassinated in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

Katz said on the US social media company X that Abu Obeida was eliminated in a joint operation by the Israeli army and the Shin Bet domestic security agency, without giving further details.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also claimed that Abu Obeida was the target of a joint operation between the army and the Shin Bet.

There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas on Abu Obeida’s killing.

Israel has killed nearly 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

