New Israeli settlement established in occupied West Bank: Report

A new Israeli settlement neighborhood was established Saturday near the illegal Kiryat Arba settlement on the outskirts of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, marking the first expansion in decades, Anadolu reports.

The neighborhood was built near the Beni Naim junction south of Hebron, with 10 families settling there in recent days, according to the Israel Hayom newspaper.

Named Aviad, it occupies a strategic location on the road connecting Hebron to illegal settlements south of the city.

The Kiryat Arba Council said the new settlement aims to “sever the geographical connection between Palestinian lands from Hebron to the Negev Desert and strengthen the connection between the (illegal Israeli) settlements of Kiryat Arba and Ma’ale Hever.”

Council Chairman Yisrael Bramson described establishing the neighborhood as “a historic step that brings to life a vision that has continued for generations.”

All Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are considered illegal under international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits an occupying power from transferring its population into occupied territory.

The announcement coincides with Sunday’s Israeli Security Cabinet meeting, where officials are expected to discuss steps against Palestinians, including West Bank annexation plans, in response to some Western countries’ plans to recognize Palestine in September.

