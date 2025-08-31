Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

New Israeli settlement established in occupied West Bank: Report

August 31, 2025 at 1:25 pm

A general view from Cebel al-Baba (Mount Baba) area following Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's approval of the “E1” project in Jerusalem on August 15, 2025. [ Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

A general view from Cebel al-Baba (Mount Baba) area following Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s approval of the “E1” project in Jerusalem on August 15, 2025. [ Issam Rimawi – Anadolu Agency]

A new Israeli settlement neighborhood was established Saturday near the illegal Kiryat Arba settlement on the outskirts of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, marking the first expansion in decades, Anadolu reports.

The neighborhood was built near the Beni Naim junction south of Hebron, with 10 families settling there in recent days, according to the Israel Hayom newspaper.

Named Aviad, it occupies a strategic location on the road connecting Hebron to illegal settlements south of the city.

The Kiryat Arba Council said the new settlement aims to “sever the geographical connection between Palestinian lands from Hebron to the Negev Desert and strengthen the connection between the (illegal Israeli) settlements of Kiryat Arba and Ma’ale Hever.”

Council Chairman Yisrael Bramson described establishing the neighborhood as “a historic step that brings to life a vision that has continued for generations.”

All Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are considered illegal under international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits an occupying power from transferring its population into occupied territory.

The announcement coincides with Sunday’s Israeli Security Cabinet meeting, where officials are expected to discuss steps against Palestinians, including West Bank annexation plans, in response to some Western countries’ plans to recognize Palestine in September.

READ: Israel: Smotrich defies international opposition to approve E1 settlement construction

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending