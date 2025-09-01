Another Israeli soldier commits suicide at northern base

An Israeli soldier committed suicide Monday inside a military base in northern Israel, raising the number of suicides among troops this year to 18, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said a soldier from the Golani Brigade was found dead at a military base in the north.

Military police opened an investigation into the soldier’s death, and once completed, the findings will be transferred for review by the military prosecution, KAN said.

The broadcaster, however, did not specify the circumstances of the suicide or the exact base.

The new death brought the number of Israeli soldiers who killed themselves since the start of 2025 to 18.

About two weeks ago, a reserve captain was found dead in a wooded area near Switzerland Forest near Tiberias.

July alone saw the suicides of seven Israeli soldiers, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

According to an Israeli army inquiry published last month, most suicide cases stemmed from harsh conditions soldiers faced during combat in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has killed over 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

