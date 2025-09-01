Death of journalist Islam Abed raises Gaza media toll to 247

The Palestinian Media Assembly on Sunday evening mourned journalist Islam Abed, who was killed along with her husband and children in an Israeli strike that targeted their apartment in Gaza City.

The assembly said that Abed’s death brings the number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023 to 247, in addition to hundreds who have been wounded or detained, while media offices and institutions have also been targeted with shelling and destruction.

The Palestinian Media Assembly renewed its strong condemnation of what it described as war crimes and grave violations committed by the Israeli occupation against journalists in Gaza and across Palestine, saying these actions aim to conceal the truth and erase the Palestinian narrative.

It called on international media unions, organisations and rights bodies to end what it described as their “shameful silence” over the targeting of Palestinian journalists, and to take urgent measures to protect them and ensure their safety in line with international law and human rights conventions.

