Israel army report exposes “failure” of recent Gaza offensive

A classified document circulated within the Israeli military has determined that Operation “Gideon’s Chariots,” the large-scale offensive launched against the besieged Gaza Strip in May and concluded last month, failed to achieve its fundamental objectives, including defeating Hamas and securing the return of captives, as reported by Israel’s Channel 12 on Sunday.

The report indicates that one major factor contributing to the operation’s shortcomings was a misalignment between the military tactics employed and Hamas’s combat style.

In early May 2025, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved the “Gideon Chariots” plan, which was intended to accomplish both military and political victories in Gaza through a structured three-phase operation.

This strategy aimed to exert pressure on Hamas, to compel the group to agree to a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange while dismantling its military infrastructure. Following this directive, the Israeli army mobilized tens of thousands of reservists to implement the operation.

The ultimate goal of the mission was to occupy the entirety of the Gaza Strip, as reported by the official Israeli Broadcasting Authority on 5 May 2025.

