Israel: Far-right security minister expands settlers’ gun access, 100,000 newly eligible

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, has announced the addition of five new cities and local councils to the list of settlements eligible for personal firearm licences.

The newly included areas are Kiryat Gat, Kiryat Malakhi, Gan Yavne, Megiddo and Tel Mond, which means nearly 100,000 more people will now be eligible.

The Ministry of National Security said in a statement that the decision came after “professional cooperation with the Israeli police amid growing security tensions”, while the war of genocide on Gaza continues since last October.

Ben Gvir, who leads the far-right Jewish Power party, defended the move saying: “The reforms we are leading have proved effective on the ground and saved many lives,” adding that the aim is to allow “law-abiding citizens to defend themselves and their community”.

Since the start of the arming policy, he introduced with the outbreak of the Gaza war, more than 230,000 new gun licences have been issued.

The ministry also confirmed in October that over 120,000 weapons had already been distributed to Israelis, most of them settlers in the West Bank, around Gaza and along the Lebanese border.