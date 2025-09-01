Israel police summon Jerusalemite activist, Hanadi al-Halwani for Interrogation

Israeli occupation authorities summoned Jerusalemite activist Hanadi al-Halwani for interrogation on Sunday at the al-Maskoubiya detention center in occupied Jerusalem.

Al-Halwani has recently been summoned shortly after undergoing oral surgery, reflecting the Israeli occupation’s continued harassment against her.

Al-Halwani has long faced a series of punitive measures by the Israeli occupation authorities. Whenever a travel ban against her expires, it is swiftly renewed. She is also repeatedly barred from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, a key site where she has been active in defending it against illegal settler incursions.

Known as one of the Murabitat of Al-Aqsa, al-Halwani has endured years of restrictions since the first travel ban was issued against her in 2021. Since then, she has faced multiple arrests, repeated summonses, and frequent exclusion orders preventing her from accessing the mosque.

The measures have gone beyond travel restrictions. Authorities also imposed a six-month ban on her from contacting Jerusalemite figures, claiming she is a leader of the Murabitun organization.

Supporters say al-Halwani is paying the price for her steadfast stance in resisting the Israeli occupation and defending Al-Aqsa Mosque.

