Putin says Iran, Russia in ‘constant contact’ on key int’l issues

Russia and Iran are in constant contact on key international issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday as he met his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Anadolu reports.

“We are in constant contact on various aspects of the international agenda, including the situation around the Iranian nuclear program,” Putin said in opening remarks in the meeting held on the sidelines of the 25th Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the city of Tianjin, China.

Describing relations between Russia and Iran as “friendly,” Putin said the mutual trade turnover between the two countries increased by 11.4% in the first half of 2025.

Putin said the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran, which was signed in 2023 but entered into force in May this year, will certainly have a significant effect in further bolstering bilateral trade.

He said Moscow also attaches “great importance” to expanding humanitarian ties with Tehran.

For his part, Pezeshkian said he has personally taken control over the implementation of all bilateral agreements, adding that they will make every effort to eliminate all obstacles in expanding cooperation.

The Iranian leader said he was confident that the comprehensive strategic partnership deal signed between the two countries earlier this year will contribute to expanding bilateral trade turnover and cooperation in all sectors.

“Of course, the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU is also another impetus for the development of our relations,” he added.

Putin and Pezeshkian signed in January a 20-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in Moscow, which was ratified by the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, in April.

