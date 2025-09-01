Middle East Monitor
Senior Houthi military leader vows harsh response against Israel soon

September 1, 2025 at 1:18 pm

Firefighters try to extinguish the fire following the Israeli warplanes struck several sites in capital Sanaa, including the presidential palace and power plants, Yemen on August 24, 2025. [Stringer – Anadolu Agency]

A senior Houthi military leader vowed on Sunday evening to deliver a “harsh response” against Israel, following what he described as a “heinous crime” referring to the Israeli airstrike that targeted the head of the group’s unrecognised government and several ministers.

Mohammed Abdulkarim al-Ghamari, the Chief of Staff of the Houthi forces, said in a statement carried by Al Masirah TV: “We assure our Yemeni people that this heinous crime will not deter us from our firm position in support of our brothers in Gaza and Palestine.”

He added: “The Zionist enemy must know well that by committing this brutal crime, it has opened the gates of hell upon itself.”

Al-Ghamari stressed: “The response of our armed forces will be harsh and painful, with effective and strategic options.”

He also confirmed that the Houthi group is pressing ahead with “developing its strategic military capabilities, both qualitatively and quantitatively.”

He concluded: “Soon you will hear and see what will please your eyes and heal your hearts.”

READ: Israeli government moves meetings to ‘secret location’ after Yemen assassinations

