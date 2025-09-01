US decides to suspend visas for Palestinian passport holders

The New York Times reported on Sunday that the Trump administration has stopped issuing visas to holders of Palestinian passports, including those seeking to travel to the United States for medical treatment, university studies, or family visits.

The move adds to Washington’s earlier decision to deny visas to senior Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, which may prevent him from delivering his speech at the United Nations General Assembly next month.

According to four American sources cited by the newspaper, Palestinians will no longer be able to obtain visas across several categories, including business trips. The Trump administration has not explained the reason behind the decision, but it does not apply to Palestinians who also hold foreign passports, or to those who already have visas.

The US State Department confirmed that American diplomats have been instructed to restrict the issuance of visas for Palestinians.