Gaza situation is ‘inadmissible, untenable, undermines EU values’: Slovenian prime minister

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is “inadmissible and untenable” and threatens the moral foundations of the EU, Slovenia’s premier said Tuesday, calling on the international community to take concrete steps against Israel, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa in the capital Ljubljana, Robert Golob highlighted Slovenia’s early recognition of Palestine as an independent state last year and stressed the country’s commitment to imposing specific sanctions in response to the ongoing violence.

“We have implemented these sanctions simply because of the fact that the situation in Gaza is inadmissible, untenable, and actually undermines the moral foundations and values on which the European Union and Slovenia, of course, are based,” he said.

Golob called on the international community to take concrete steps to end the attacks and alleviate the humanitarian crisis affecting civilians of all ages in Gaza, saying: “In our view, the perseverance of such a situation is something that the Western world should never permit.”

“There is no excuse of the ‘right to self-defense.’ There are no moral principles behind which one could hide,” he added.

Costa acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defense but emphasized that it must be exercised in accordance with international and humanitarian law. He reiterated the European Council’s long-standing calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a halt to Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

“We continue to condemn clearly what is happening now in Gaza. We are very concerned about the humanitarian dimension of this tragedy,” Costa said.

He further stressed that implementing a two-state solution remains the most viable path to lasting peace and stability in the region.

Israel has killed more than 63,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.