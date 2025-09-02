Israeli army warns Gaza city occupation may take a year, cause 100 soldier deaths

Israeli army estimates suggest that occupying Gaza City could take up to one year and result in the deaths of around 100 soldiers, Channel 13 reported.

The army warned that such an operation would put the lives of Israeli captives at risk and would not bring a decisive victory over Hamas, unless Israel occupied the entire Gaza Strip and imposed full military rule.

These assessments were presented during a lengthy cabinet meeting on Monday night, which saw sharp disputes between military leaders and several ministers.

The meeting ended with a decision to move towards the option of occupying Gaza instead of a prisoner exchange deal, even though Mossad chief David Barnea openly backed the proposal put forward by Hamas, stressing that it was “the only plan on the table and should be accepted”.

According to the Hebrew daily Maariv, the army is preparing to mobilise around 60,000 reserve soldiers who will undergo training and organisation over three to four days. Some of these forces will replace regular units in the north, while others will join operations inside Gaza or strengthen the military presence in the West Bank.

On the ground, the 99th and 162nd divisions have begun encircling Gaza. The 162nd division is advancing from the north, while the 99th division is moving to secure the Zeitoun and Sabra neighbourhoods in the coming days.

The army also plans to open a south-western corridor from the city to evacuate civilians towards humanitarian areas in Mawasi and the south of the Strip, before starting a land-clearing phase.

