Landslide kills 1000 people, destroys a village in west Sudan

The Sudan Liberation Movement /Army announced on Monday that at least 1000 people were killed in a landslide that destroyed a village in the Marra mountains area of western Sudan, with only one survivor, according to Reuters.

The movement, led by Abdel Wahid Mohamed Nour and controlling the Darfur region, stated in a statement that the landslide occurred on August 31 following several days of heavy rainfall.

It called on the United Nations and international aid agencies to help recover the bodies of the victims, including men, women, and children.

The statement added that the village “was completely flattened.”

Residents had fled to the Marra mountains to escape fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur state, where they were already suffering from severe shortages of food and medicine.

The civil war, now in its second year, has left more than half of Sudan’s population facing critical levels of hunger and forced millions to flee their homes. The city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, continues to come under repeated attacks.

