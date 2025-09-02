Opposition leader warns Netanyahu’s re-election would mean Israel’s collapse and end of Zionism

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Monday that a new election victory for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition would bring about “the end of Zionism and the collapse of Israel.”

Speaking at his Yesh Atid party conference, Lapid stated: “if we don’t save the country now, in two years, there will be nothing left to save. The window of opportunity will close,” according to The Time of Israel.

He stressed the need to adopt a constitution for Israel, combat corruption, and “protect the police and the courts,” saying such steps have become essential to ensure the country’s survival.

