Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Opposition leader warns Netanyahu’s re-election would mean Israel’s collapse and end of Zionism

September 2, 2025 at 11:16 am

Israeli opposition and Yesh Atid party leader, Yair Lapid, speaks to the press during a party meeting in Jerusalem, on 5 February, 2024 [Amir Levy/Getty Images]

Israeli opposition and Yesh Atid party leader, Yair Lapid, speaks to the press during a party meeting in Jerusalem, on 5 February, 2024 [Amir Levy/Getty Images]

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Monday that a new election victory for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition would bring about “the end of Zionism and the collapse of Israel.”

Speaking at his Yesh Atid party conference, Lapid stated: “if we don’t save the country now, in two years, there will be nothing left to save. The window of opportunity will close,” according to The Time of Israel.

He stressed the need to adopt a constitution for Israel, combat corruption, and “protect the police and the courts,” saying such steps have become essential to ensure the country’s survival.

READ: Israeli students block main highway in Tel Aviv to demand Gaza hostage deal

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending