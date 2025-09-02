PFLP: US administration leads genocide in Gaza

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (a faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization) has held the US administration under President Donald Trump fully responsible for the ongoing massacres in the Gaza Strip, stressing that “Washington is in fact leading the genocide against the Palestinian people and directly overseeing the crimes of the occupation and acts of ethnic cleansing, especially in Gaza City.”

In a statement received by Quds Press on Monday, the Front said that “the Strip is witnessing an unprecedented bloody escalation marked by indiscriminate shelling and mass killings that amount to war crimes unmatched in history, amid a shameful international silence that rises to the level of complicity.”

It noted that “Gaza City in particular is facing the most dangerous stage of genocide, with no safe areas left and the near-total collapse of humanitarian and medical services.”

The statement also pointed out that “the visit of the US ambassador to Israel to the settlement of Efrat, south of Bethlehem in the West Bank, with the aim of encouraging its takeover, is further proof of the direct involvement of the US administration in supporting settlement policies and ethnic cleansing.”

The Front called for “stepping up popular and political pressure on the US administration, as it is the party capable of halting the war, ending this crime, and saving Gaza from famine and genocide.”

