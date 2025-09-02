Qatar says contacts underway to revive Gaza ceasefire talks

Qatar said Tuesday that mediators are holding contacts aimed at reviving indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza, with discussions exploring potential ideas to end the war, Anadolu reports.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told reporters in Doha that while efforts are ongoing, “there is nothing new so far.”

“Israel has not responded to the ceasefire proposal,” he said.

Asked about reports of a broader deal, he said: “Talks are taking place to reach a different model. I will not go into details, but we are open to all ideas.”

“For now, the proposal on the table is the one Hamas has agreed to, but informally there is an exchange of ideas and we are looking into what can be achieved,” he added.

The spokesman criticized Israeli statements hinting at the annexation of the occupied West Bank, calling them “a threat, a form of blackmail, and a sign of unwillingness for peace.”

About two weeks ago, Hamas announced its acceptance of a proposal by mediators for a prisoner swap and a 60-day ceasefire, but Israel has refrained from stating its position.

On Aug. 20, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instead said he had ordered the acceleration of plans to occupy Gaza City, despite international warnings that it could result in the enclave’s total destruction, greater suffering for Palestinians, and mass displacement.

Israel has killed more than 63,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

