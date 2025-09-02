The full seizure of Gaza: A path toward isolation and collapse

As tensions rise in the Middle East, Benjamin Netanyahu, with his security cabinet’s backing, has chosen to seize full control of the Gaza Strip; a move that’s as audacious as it is perilous, threatening Israel’s security, economy, and global reputation. Framed as a strike against Hamas, this plan has been called out by analysts as impulsive, impractical, and dangerously shortsighted. Consider a nation long defined by its military prowess and diplomatic clout now veering onto a path that could abandon its hostages, cripple its economy, isolate it internationally, and dim the hopes of future generations. Fueled by internal politics and hardline voices, this decision has turned a fraught situation into a sprawling crisis. By sidestepping the region’s tangled realities, it’s pushing Israel toward a future shadowed by unpredictable fallout.

The move to occupy all of Gaza was forged during intense security cabinet meetings, where Netanyahu, under the weight of corruption charges and desperate to preserve his fragile far-right coalition, sought a bold manoeuvre. The plan, aimed at gaining military control over all urban and rural areas of Gaza, was framed as a response to Hamas’ October 2023 attacks. But rather than stemming from sound military logic, it appears driven by Netanyahu’s political ambition. This approach disregards local complexities, such as Hamas’ extensive tunnel networks and popular support, and heightens the risk of drawn-out armed resistance. It squanders diplomatic opportunities with key mediators like Qatar and Egypt and sets Israel on a course of perpetual conflict.

Netanyahu has failed to heed the lessons of history, particularly the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon in the 1980s, which ended in a humiliating withdrawal after years of costly entanglement. This new campaign is unfolding at a time when the Israeli military is stretched thin, soldiers are fatigued, and internal pressures are mounting. The operation diverts defence capabilities away from critical fronts, including the northern border with Hezbollah. Politically, the decision sacrifices national interest for coalition survival, veering Israel further away from democratic stability. Strategic analysts warn that far from ensuring security, this policy delivers instability and despair.

Roots of strategic failure

The strategic failure lies in ignoring both historical lessons and the field’s harsh realities. Look at past occupations, like Lebanon, where long-term military control didn’t stamp out threats but instead stoked resistance, draining lives and resources. Analysts caution that taking over Gaza would likely push Hamas into the shadows, turning it into a stubborn guerrilla force using tactics like tunnel ambushes to exhaust Israeli soldiers.

There’s no clear plan for what comes after occupation, paving the way for a messy, open-ended struggle. Even within Israel’s military, some leaders openly doubt the operation’s practicality, revealing deep rifts. Leaning so heavily on firepower shuts down diplomatic paths and locks in a cycle of bloodshed. The notion that cutting-edge weapons can smother grassroots defiance is wishful thinking at best. Without a vision for the long haul, this approach undermines Israel’s standing in the region, steering it toward political and military solitude and clouding its future.

Security consequences

The operation places the lives of Israeli hostages, held for months by Hamas, in grave danger. Massive airstrikes and ground invasions increase the likelihood of these hostages being killed, injured, or used as human shields and bargaining chips. This tactic has disrupted delicate negotiations for prisoner exchanges and incited outrage among hostage families. Their despair is now spilling into the streets, fueling domestic protests and threatening national cohesion.

Instead of neutralising threats, the campaign is triggering a prolonged and costly insurgency. Hamas’ guerrilla tactics, aided by tunnels and irregular warfare, are inflicting heavy casualties and endangering southern cities like Ashkelon and Sderot. Violence risks spilling into the West Bank, weakening Israel’s defensive posture. Far from solving its security issues, the plan complicates them, exacerbating regional risks and endangering internal stability.

Economic devastation

The full-scale occupation plan is placing unprecedented pressure on an already struggling Israeli economy still reeling from the initial phases of the war. Military expenditures, including mass mobilization and the costs of a prolonged occupation, are expected to drain billions from the national budget. Key revenue streams like tourism and tech exports are dwindling, while inflation rises and labour shortages, driven by reservist call-ups, loom large. The middle class, the backbone of the economy, is under growing strain, with social welfare and development projects suffering. Economic analysts warn that this military venture is squandering critical resources needed for infrastructure and education.

At the same time, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is severely damaging Israel’s global brand. Informal sanctions and divestments by international partners are increasing. High-tech firms, the engines of Israel’s economy, are facing reduced foreign investment as political and ethical risks drive investors away. This is not a short-term shock; the economic fallout is poised to burden future generations with crippling debt and lost opportunities. In sacrificing prosperity for militarism, the plan reveals its own futility and drags Israel away from its status as a global economic leader.

Collapse of international legitimacy

This decision poses a grave threat to Israel’s international legitimacy. Organisations such as the United Nations and international courts have already denounced the campaign as a clear violation of human rights and the laws of war. Widespread condemnation from Western powers, including the United States and the European Union, is eroding traditional military and diplomatic support, pushing Israel toward political isolation. That isolation is tarnishing Israel’s image as a modern democracy and recasting it as a rogue actor, one that jeopardises future agreements such as the Abraham Accords.

International media coverage of the Gaza humanitarian crisis is fueling global outrage and energising boycott and divestment campaigns. Even close allies like the UK and Germany, longtime supporters of Israel, have issued sharp warnings, placing bilateral relations under scrutiny. This isolation renders Israel more vulnerable to international pressure and weakens its standing in global forums. The campaign’s failure to preserve legitimacy underscores its broader strategic collapse.

The plan threatens Israel’s long-term future by depleting valuable resources and denying young generations access to education and employment opportunities. Domestic critics, including opposition leaders and civil society groups, have labeled it a “pointless occupation” that is accelerating the emigration of scientists, tech workers, and academics. This brain drain is eroding the country’s creative potential and deepening social inequality. Persisting down this path further erodes national unity and frays the social fabric. Analysts warn that the policy is destabilising the very foundations of Israeli sustainability.

Continued military engagement is heightening internal ethnic and religious tensions and placing democratic values under the shadow of militarism. The country is slipping into an identity crisis, where national identity becomes defined not by peace and progress, but by war. This multidimensional erosion, economic, social, and cultural, makes the Gaza plan an existential threat that could compromise Israel’s long-term viability and expose future generations to unprecedented challenges.

Netanyahu’s decision to seize all of Gaza is a disastrous and futile strategy, one that ignores the hostages’ plight, imposes crippling economic costs, erodes global legitimacy, and jeopardizes Israel’s future. By prioritising political ambition over expert warnings, Netanyahu has made his nation the collateral damage of his own agenda. Rooted in extremist ideology, this approach is leading Israel away from democracy and sustainable development. Rather than securing safety, it is saddling the country with debt and global alienation for years to come.

Israeli leaders must urgently return to diplomatic negotiations with international mediators. Otherwise, Netanyahu will go down in history as the leader who dragged Israel into ruin. This critique is not only a moral imperative; it is a strategic necessity. Without a course correction, the consequences will be irreversible, plunging Israel into decades of turmoil and sealing a dark future.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.