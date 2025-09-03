El Kadri from the Port of Barcelona: Our goal is to break the siege on the Gaza Strip

The president of the Latin America Palestinian Forum, Mohamad El Kadri, delivered a moving message directly from the Port of Barcelona, ​​before participating in the “Sumud Flotilla,” which includes activists from 44 countries and dozens of ships.

This initiative aims to break the siege on the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to the population under siege for years. El Kadri emphasized that the presence of representatives from multiple countries demonstrates that the Palestinian cause is not just the cause of one people, but rather part of the collective human conscience.

In his video address, he emphasised that this journey is not merely an act of solidarity, but a cry for justice, freedom, and dignity, resonating far beyond the waters of the Mediterranean.