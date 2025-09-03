Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Former Scottish PM sends message to Netanyahu: Every dictator, oppressor will be held accountable

September 3, 2025 at 1:42 pm

First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minister's Questions in the Scottish Parliament, ahead of a scheduled appearance later in the day at the UK Covid Inquiry, currently being held in Edinburgh, on January 25, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. [Ken Jack/Getty Images]

First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament, ahead of a scheduled appearance later in the day at the UK Covid Inquiry, currently being held in Edinburgh, on January 25, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. [Ken Jack/Getty Images]

Former Scottish Prime Minister Humza Yousaf said that Israel continues its actions because of support from the United States, stressing that Washington has the means to pressure Israel to stop the war on Gaza.

In an interview on Alghad TV’s programme Madar Alghad, presented by Amr Abdelhamid on Tuesday evening, Yousaf called on the West, as well as Arab and Islamic countries with good relations with Washington, to exert moral pressure on US President Donald Trump to end the war.

He underlined the importance of holding all those involved in what he described as a genocide accountable, naming the extremist ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly, Yousaf said: “Every dictator and oppressor will eventually be held accountable and face the consequences of his actions in implementation of justice and fairness.”

He added that the Palestinian people will ultimately achieve freedom, expressing hope that he lives long enough to see every person complicit in what is happening in Gaza brought to justice.

Yousaf also spoke about the suffering of his relative in Gaza, Sally, a mother of four, who has been forced to flee with her family more than ten times.

He said: “Sally and her husband struggle to find clean water and food for their children, especially as the occupation uses starvation and malnutrition as tools to try to wipe out the Palestinian people.”

UNRWA: Famine, disease deaths in Gaza far higher than reported

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending